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Did Iran establish a new equation in the Middle East through its attacks on Israel?
News from White House suggests Trump imposing limits on partner Netanyahu and that US did not provide missile defense in latest exchange of fire
15 hrs ago
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Netanyahu defies Trump and strikes back at Iran - but can he take on Tehran without the US?
But by defying Trump, Israel has done more than challenge Iran's new equation; it has also undermined Trump's credibility.
Jun 8
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The profound geopolitical implications of Iran's strikes on Israel
This is the first time Iran has struck Israel after Israel struck another country’s territory
Jun 7
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After Israel strikes Beirut, Iran strikes Israel. What's Trump's next move?
A fragile arrangement had been reached in Lebanon.
Jun 7
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Recording of June 6 Private Q&A
Iran's latest proposal to resolve the deadlock on the release of its frozen funds, Trump's colorful call with Netanyahu and Iran's threats that led to…
Jun 5
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Iran moved to change the US-Iran equation yesterday
Over the past eight or so days, the US has targeted Iranian vessels as well as targets on the Iranian mainland.
Jun 3
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Why Trump may actually have told Netanyahu "Everybody hates you!"
“You’re fucking crazy."
Jun 2
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Geopolitical Chat #2: Q&A Session for Paid Subscribers
A lot has happened since our last Q&A two weeks ago, so we have much to discuss.
Jun 1
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May 2026
Where will the GCC go post-war + Iran war event with Joe Kent
Last Friday, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and the Escalation Trap organized a wonderful event in DC on the Iran war.
May 28
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A new regional logic? If Israel strikes Lebanon, Iran strikes back at the UAE
Despite the ceasefire and tentative progress toward a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, the Persian Gulf has remained…
May 26
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Two interviews on Trump's pending deal: Breaking Points and The Global Gambit
I usually don’t push out my interviews and podcasts as articles on Substack, but in this very sensitive moment with fast-changing diplomatic…
May 24
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Warmongers in meltdown as Trump heralds Iran deal
In essence, this agreement brings the situation to where it was supposed to be following the announcement of the original ceasefire
May 24
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