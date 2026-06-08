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Jim Givitis's avatar
Jim Givitis
1d

End US aid to Israel = Israel restrained.

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
1d

Bibi doesn’t listen to Trump because he’s running the show.

Had Trump been the boss, he wouldn’t have attacked Iran in the first place.

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