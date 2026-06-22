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Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
2hEdited

As Iranians say don’t set the table yet, because none of that imaginary $300B will ever get to your donors or to get to you. This will only be settled on the battlefield and Iran will crush Trump and the us and Israel

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
3h

Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert accused his own country, in Haaretz, of conducting “ethnic cleansing” in the West Bank has been doing since after Oct. 7th.

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