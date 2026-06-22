Tom Switzer had John J. Mearsheimer and me on his podcast earlier this evening to discuss the latest in the US-Iran talks. John and I agree that the structure of the situation leaves neither side with any choice but to seek a deal. Trump is looking at a complete global economic disaster if he doesn’t find an exit from this war. But there is also a positive incentive: Now that a transformative deal that can secure his legacy is within reach, Trump is also more willing to push back much more harshly against Israeli sabotage efforts. Indeed, I argue that JD Vance is taking the initial steps toward de-specializing the US-Israel relationship.

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PS. A reminder that the 3rd private Q&A for paid subscribers is this Tuesday: