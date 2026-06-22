John Mearsheimer and I discuss US-Iran talks on the Switzerland Podcast
Tom Switzer had John J. Mearsheimer and me on his podcast earlier this evening to discuss the latest in the US-Iran talks. John and I agree that the structure of the situation leaves neither side with any choice but to seek a deal. Trump is looking at a complete global economic disaster if he doesn’t find an exit from this war. But there is also a positive incentive: Now that a transformative deal that can secure his legacy is within reach, Trump is also more willing to push back much more harshly against Israeli sabotage efforts. Indeed, I argue that JD Vance is taking the initial steps toward de-specializing the US-Israel relationship.
Take a listen!
PS. A reminder that the 3rd private Q&A for paid subscribers is this Tuesday:
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As Iranians say don’t set the table yet, because none of that imaginary $300B will ever get to your donors or to get to you. This will only be settled on the battlefield and Iran will crush Trump and the us and Israel
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert accused his own country, in Haaretz, of conducting “ethnic cleansing” in the West Bank has been doing since after Oct. 7th.