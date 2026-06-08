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Wizarat Rizvi's avatar
Wizarat Rizvi
13h

It is also very possible that after the midterms, more would change in the equation of Israel vs US, as more America Firsters would be joining the US Congress to balance out Schumers, Graham, Cruz, Rubio, and Johnson

Israel's Genocidal actions in Gaza have soured the US, and they do not want to have to do any more favours to the Israelis.

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Claridge's avatar
Claridge
13h

This is a hopeful view. The crucible still awaits and it is an old one. Netanyahu is not now and has never been willing to abide an agreement with Iran. Add to that his personal concern about his upcoming elections. It is an existential concern for Netanyahu on both dimensions. And he has other plans... the Greater Israel project. Watch what they do, not what they say.

It seems to me that Trump, like all presidents before him are unwilling, one might say unable to contain Israel and everything we are seeing are just the pleading for compliance. Watch what they do not what they say. The US is resupplying Israel as we speak.

Iran knows all of this and only got confirmation of it in this last volley of provocation by Israel in Lebanon.

So, I am hoping for the best, but preparing of the worse -- supply shocks and continued war.

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