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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
1d

My god someone needs to stop Israel! Violence is all they understand (ironically they have always said this about Arabs. Clearly a projection on Israel’s part).

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
1d

This is catastrophic. It is **not** surprising.

Not that there is anything to be done with the past, but for me it's important to remember that up until February 28th, 2026 - **none** of this was happening. This entire death crusade was promoted by Israel, quietly approved by the Washington establishment, and stupidly initiated by President Donald Trump. There's enough culpability for a whole lot of actors, but I don't know of **anything** that Iran did to possibly instigate this. For what it's worth..

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