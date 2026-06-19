I am a bit delayed in scheduling our third Geopolitical chat. I was expecting to potentially travel to Switzerland for the signing ceremony, but the combination of that and the efforts by the neocons to deport me prompted this delay. I am scheduling it instead for Tuesday, June 23 at 2pm ET.

We have much to discuss between the MOU, the risk of sabotage by Israel in Lebanon, but also by Republicans and Democrats in Washington, and of course, the attempts to trigger a deportation case against me for opposing the war.

As you know, all my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for the smart and busy members of the community who want to go beyond the headlines, I host exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose to take it. And if you want, you can message me ahead of time and raise issues you’d like to see discussed.

So join me this coming Tuesday, June 23, at 2.00 pm ET for a 45-minute Q&A and discussion via Zoom.

Register for the Zoom here: