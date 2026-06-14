Trita Parsi

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Jan's avatar
Jan
17h

I wish the world would completely sanction Israel and stop their genocidal, fascist invasions of land that is not theirs. They are a menace in the world!

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Ola's avatar
Ola
17h

I am so upset about this insanity. Trump better threaten Israeli with meaningful threats! Such as this insane idea of "merging Israeli military with America ". This would be "suicide" for America. And he should threaten no more money sent to Israel period for anything! Maybe that will stop Netanyahu from his bloodthirsty insanity!

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