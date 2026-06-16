After the Free Press ran that hit piece on my claiming the State Department was trying to deport me, Tucker Carlson messaged me to invite me onto his show. He had read my Substack explaining the backstory and wanted to get deeper into both that issue and the war, the negotiations, and Israel's role in US-Iran tensions. We taped it this morning up in Maine, and Tucker put it up on his Twitter and YouTube just a few hours ago. Take a listen!