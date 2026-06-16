Trita Parsi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Maahs's avatar
Jason Maahs
10h

Listening now, thank you for your journalism Trita!

Reply
Share
adam schwartz's avatar
adam schwartz
9h

Great discussion. Brief glimpse of sanity.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Trita Parsi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture