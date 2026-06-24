We held our third Q&A with paid subscribers earlier today. As usual, the discussion was driven by the questions posed by the group. I want these opportunities to be for you to ask the questions you have; questions that perhaps are not asked in my regular interviews, or that perhaps go a bit deeper into the subjects.

Today’s discussion ranged from developments inside Iran, the challenge with the parts of the Iranian Diaspora who supported this illegal war, to Lebanon, and what Trump needs to do to prevent Israeli sabotage of the deal.

You can watch the video below.

We will hold these sessions roughly every two weeks, but I will also schedule emergency sessions at your request.

Thank you!