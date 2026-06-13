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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
15h

Stay strong. Everyone knows you’re on the right side of history.

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Mani's avatar
Mani
14h

As an Iranian American I’m grateful for your voice. I hope you continue to bring wisdom to this tough situation for both Americans and Iranians. Keep fighting the good fight 🙏🏾

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