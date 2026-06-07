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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
1d

This, right here:

"If US interests **were at the center of US policy**, getting out of the Middle East and its regional rivalries would be a no-brainer." (emphasis added)

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Jan's avatar
Jan
1d

I don’t want an escalation of war but it would be justice for Israel to experience some of what they have done to the Palestinians in Gaza! They are genocidal and not deserving of support.

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