Trita Parsi

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Mu's avatar
Mu
5h

I closed my Instagram account for the same reason. Everyone who sees the truth about Israel's US-funded genocide and attacks on other countries should boycott Instagram, Facebook, X, and Nextdoor. All have heavily censored sny criticism of Israel. Substack and Bluesky so far have not.

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
5h

I have only followed you on Substack, having canceled my Facebook years ago. I appreciate your clear, cogent explanations concerning the war in Iran. I do feel somewhat shorted by never having seen the Samoyeds . . .

Keep up the good work!

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