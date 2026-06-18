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Mu's avatar
Mu
8h

I don't know which Democrats are criticizing the mou, but if trump actually cut off Israel for good, he would, for the first time ever, receive my praise. Of course, plenty members of Congress would object.

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Mike Rube's avatar
Mike Rube
7h

Treating the two parties as though they are separate entities with unique foreign and domestic agendas is a fantasy. Both parties support the Empire, and it’s massive criminality, above and beyond anything else.

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