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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
8h

The USA is a WAR supporting nation not a citizens HEALTH, HAPPINESS, and PROSPERITY nation.

1. Impoverished working class

2. Endless war thanks to Israel and a Congress that profits from the armaments industry.

3. Militarized police

4. Largest prison system in the world

5. Corporations legally exploit the vulnerable

6. Wealth transfering into the billionaire class. Vanishing middle class = only the uber wealthy and the poor (the rest of us).

7. Legislative bodies, courts, & media all hostage to corporate power.

8. Unaffordable health care, housing, medications, and education.

9. Non-living wages.

10. Student debt. Many nations have free college education but they don't pay for Israel's bombs or their health care.

11. Increasing environmental damage and degradation. Global warming.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
9h

If only wisdom had a seat at the table..

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