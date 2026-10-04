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Discount Gentleman's avatar
Discount Gentleman
Oct 4

Great analysis, but it should also address global oil reserves. As long as those reserves are falling (and the recent announced releases of the US strategic reserve and European diesel indicate they are), then Iran's leverage in the next round only increased. With this in mind, Iran does NOT want to cause a massive spike in oil prices, since that would result in demand destruction. Iran wants oil expensive enough to be painful but not so expensive that is slows down global consumption and reverses the outflows from reserves. Iran's attacks look quite calibrated from this perspective.

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George Frisvold's avatar
George Frisvold
Oct 4

You say it is not sustainable for the GCC countries to buy Iran off. But that depends on what Tehran is charging. It seems that no one has an incentive to acknowledge the existence of a de facto toll system. But under that, everyone gets foreign exchange. I'm not understanding why the GCC countries wouldn't just acquiesce such an arrangement on the QT.

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