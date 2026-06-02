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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
7d

The tail wags the dog. Then the dog chases its tail. The dog forgets what it’s doing. And then, the tail wags the dog again.

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Tom Durkin's avatar
Tom Durkin
7d

Projecting again. Probably true, but for both of them. Bibi tried the same lies on every president, but trump is the biggest sociopath and sucker.

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