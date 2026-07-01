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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
1d

CNN says the White House is furiously reining in Israel. Fox News says Washington is asserting dominance. Both networks are selling you a reality show.

​Turn off the TV and look inside the underground Joint Command Centers in Tel Aviv. US and Israeli forces are currently staring at the exact same screens, flying side-by-side, and fusing raw AI sensor data in real-time. The diplomatic rift is a masterclass in plausible deniability. Here is the hard data on how the two militaries are actually merging. https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-illusion-of-distance-why-the?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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Adam Tabriz's avatar
Adam Tabriz
1d

The Blob calls diplomacy “appeasement” because peace doesn’t come with consulting gigs, weapons contracts, or cable-news cosplay. Trita’s value is that he keeps asking the forbidden question: what if U.S. interests aren’t the same thing as managing Israel’s wars forever?

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