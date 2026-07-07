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Ron's avatar
Ron
14h

Given Germany's response to the war in Gaza, I don't think they deserve to serve on the UN Security Council now or in the near future.

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Farzad1976's avatar
Farzad1976
13h

No way we need another murderous western Zionist country with a Security counsel veto. We need France, Uk and US stripped of their veto.

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