My colleague at Quincy’s Better Order Project, Zach Paikin, and I published a piece yesterday in Germany’s leading foreign affairs magazine Internationale Politik Quarterly, on Berlin’s historic failure to secure an elected seat on the UN Security Council - and why Germany needs to drop the ambition to secure a Permanent Seat (the G4 proposal) and instead, read the international room and shift its efforts toward establishing a new category of semi-permanent members on the Council.

We write:

If Germany cannot convince UN member states any longer that it deserves a non-permanent seat (it did six such stints in the past), its chances of meriting a permanent seat in the eyes of the international community are much diminished. The results of the election should prompt Germany’s political elite to reflect not only on their country’s place in the world, but also to revisit their approach to reforming the Security Council. With a permanent seat now likely out of reach, Berlin should consider the establishment of a new category of membership—a “semi-permanent” seat—that would benefit middle powers and “small” countries alike.

Germany’s loss is well deserved. For years, Berlin has uncompromisingly lectured the international community about the need to uphold the so-called rules-based international order in the wake of Russia’s decision to launch an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

But Germany turned that same rule book upside down when it came to Gaza, Venezuela and Iran:

Germany supported Israel’s conduct in Gaza, even as the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister. After the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran in violation of the UN Charter, Merz noted that now was “not the time to lecture our partners and allies.” He even praised Israel’s earlier attack on Iran last year, claiming that it was doing the “dirty work for all of us.” Merz also equivocated on calling out the US kidnapping of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier this year as a breach of international law. This is not the track record of a defender of the UN Charter. The contrast between these stances and Berlin’s break with Moscow since 2022 is impossible to ignore. Naturally, this raised doubts over whether Germany could be trusted to champion international law consistently as an elected member of the Security Council.

We argue that Germany should treat this defeat as an opportunity to rethink both its approach to international law and its increasingly unrealistic proposal for a Permanent UNSC seat. Both are needed to regain the international community’s trust.

Instead of the G4 proposal Germany champions, Berlin should shift to supporting the creation of a semi-permanent category of Council members. The G4 proposal - which would grant Germany and Japan, in addition to Brazil and India - permanent seats, is increasingly unviable. Neither Germany nor Japan can make a convincing case for a permanent seat, given geopolitical shifts in addition to Germany’s compromised relationship with international law.

The Better Order Project’s proposal for UNSC reform is both more politically viable and would also offer a reformed Germany a shot at securing a semi-permanent seat. It would set up an elected pool of countries that would take turns serving multiple longer-lasting terms on a rotating basis. For example, with a 15-country pool, being elected just once could entitle a country to serve two separate four-year terms on the Council, with five countries serving at a time. In other words, countries in the pool would sit on the Council for a guaranteed eight years out of 24 before new elections were held.

As we write, this new category would better reflect the realities of today’s world and offer numerous benefits for both middle powers and smaller states:

Such a proposal offers the potential for a marked improvement over the status quo for the majority of middle powers, including countries such as Italy, Argentina, Mexico, Pakistan, and South Korea, who oppose the G4 model because it would bolster the status of their regional competitors. But by taking 15 states out of the running for a non-permanent seat, it would also raise the chances of others earning a place on the Council. Electing a rotating pool would also provide creative opportunities to grow the representation of cross-regional groupings, such as Arab countries and small island states, without excessively increasing the overall size of the Council. And with longer terms allowing semi-permanent members to develop greater fluency in UNSC business, power would become more decentralized—diluting the relative influence of the P5 and giving elected members more space to pursue their own priorities. Outgoing semi-permanent members would also be eligible for immediate re-election.

You can read the full set of UNSC reform proposals, including realistic ways to limit the veto and balance the power between the General Assembly and the UN Security Council, at the Better Order Project website: https://betterorderproject.org/regulation-of-force-and-coercion/#proposal-1-reforming-the-composition-of-the-un-security-council