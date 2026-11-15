I wanted to share a few interviews I conducted over the past few days that remain highly relevant, including conversations with Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6, John Raine of IISS, Glenn Diesen, and Mario Nawfal.

Sir Dearlove, John Raine, and I mostly discussed why Trump may opt for the Swiss Cheese walkaway option I laid out here on my Substack a few days ago. But we also discussed why, from the Israeli standpoint, even a failed third round of the war would carry significant value - Israel’s goal is to inflict as much damage on Iran as possible in order to set it back as long as possible. Thus, the size of the damage is the metric of strategic success, whereas from the US standpoint, failure to achieve real strategic objectives amounts to a failure, regardless of how much damage was inflicted. This produces a very different attitude in Israel regarding a third round of the war.

Glenn Diesen and I went a bit deeper into the Swiss Cheese walkaway scenario and addressed how multipolarity in 2026 and beyond further reinforces this scenario; Iran may calculate that it can flourish even without formal US sanctions relief and rely solely on the deterioration of the sanctions wall combined with greater economic integration with Asian and GCC economies.

Finally, Mario Nawfal and I discussed these matters as well as the state of the negotiations, why Trump may still opt for war, and how to interpret the latest diplomatic and military signals from all sides.

Finally, a reminder of our Q&A and discussion tomorrow, November 16, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Zoom, where we will discuss these matters in greater depth.

Register here:

(I will post the video on my Substack afterward, available only to paid subscribers).