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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
6h

I feel like I understand why Iran would view this action as necessary - Washington cannot currently be negotiated with given its pattern of exploiting "negotiation periods" as cover for preparing further aggression **and** attempts at recalibrating/ resupplying from losses sustained as a result of its latest round of aggression. Secondly, it's difficult to imagine Iran finding any value in allowing Washington to continue dictating the timing of when this conflict is hot and when it is cold.

I assume Iran doesn't benefit by permitting Washington to call a "timeout" whenever things get tough. It can never be overstated just how catastrophic to diplomacy Washington's absence of any credibility truly is.

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Friedrich Roell's avatar
Friedrich Roell
2h

In my opinion Iran struck the us base in Jordan to preempt an attack on Iran to be launched amid others from this base. In addition I think they are trying to push the US out of all Arab countries into Israel. Once that’s done Israel will be attacked.

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