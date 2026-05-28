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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
May 28

So very informative as always Dr. Parsi, thank you so much. Somehow the two words “strategic maturity” do not come to mind, but we always hope.

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Alexander Harper's avatar
Alexander Harper
May 28

An excellent and informative Q+A. Thank you.

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