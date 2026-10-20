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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
6d

I don't have confidence in Russia's intentions as a partner of Iran. I see it as solely pragmatic, particularly because a desperate partner - in the absence of a shared intangible - will always act with desperation. Russia is in a desperate position, perhaps not dire but desperate nonetheless, given the war in Ukraine powered by NATO. I believe Russia would sell-out the Iranians in a heartbeat given an opportunity that would be hard to refuse. And I'm positive such opportunities are being presented to Russia from the Trump regime as the Trump regime finds **itself** swirling the drain. Simply put, I think there's too much desperation on both the Russian and Washington fronts to imagine them not being drawn together in the moment, for purely pragmatic reasons.

I do not want to see Iran fall. Given the history of Western and Israeli intervention (what a euphemism), aggression, and rhetorical assaults - which I have been subjected to for the entirety of my life without **ever** being told "Why" - I hope Iran remains strong, resolute, and prosperous. They deserve to exist just as much as anyone - perhaps more, given that they've never started a war. I think that's an example the world needs now more than ever.

Thanks for the suggesting The Global Gambit!

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N2201's avatar
N2201
7d

Should Saudi and Ansar Allah come to peace full settlement before this next round? Why Oman is not stepping up it's peace efforts in Yeman?

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