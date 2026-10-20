I spoke at length with Pyotr Kurzin on his excellent Substack - The Global Gambit - about the latest developments in the US-Iran negotiations, why the talks are stalled and unlikely to produce a deal, Israel and Trump’s calculations behind a third round of the war, and how the outcome of the Israeli elections can impact these variables.
Strongly recommend you subscribe to Pyotr’s Substack!
To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don't have confidence in Russia's intentions as a partner of Iran. I see it as solely pragmatic, particularly because a desperate partner - in the absence of a shared intangible - will always act with desperation. Russia is in a desperate position, perhaps not dire but desperate nonetheless, given the war in Ukraine powered by NATO. I believe Russia would sell-out the Iranians in a heartbeat given an opportunity that would be hard to refuse. And I'm positive such opportunities are being presented to Russia from the Trump regime as the Trump regime finds **itself** swirling the drain. Simply put, I think there's too much desperation on both the Russian and Washington fronts to imagine them not being drawn together in the moment, for purely pragmatic reasons.
I do not want to see Iran fall. Given the history of Western and Israeli intervention (what a euphemism), aggression, and rhetorical assaults - which I have been subjected to for the entirety of my life without **ever** being told "Why" - I hope Iran remains strong, resolute, and prosperous. They deserve to exist just as much as anyone - perhaps more, given that they've never started a war. I think that's an example the world needs now more than ever.
Thanks for the suggesting The Global Gambit!
Should Saudi and Ansar Allah come to peace full settlement before this next round? Why Oman is not stepping up it's peace efforts in Yeman?