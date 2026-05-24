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Farzad1976's avatar
Farzad1976
May 24

Trump needs to choose a win win for both sides. What Israel wants is that Iran be destroyed regardless of the damage it would do to ordinary Americans and American economy.

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Claridge's avatar
Claridge
May 24

I'm heartened by Trita's qualified optimism. At the same time, I will be watching the American neocon establishment, Israel and the UAE for their next moves-- overt or covert. Trump is a mere weathervane. (BTW, it seems that Rubio is about as wired into the actual moves on this chessboard as Tulsi Gabbard. He can be counted on to be off message, a day late and on the wrong continent, regularly.)

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