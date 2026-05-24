Trita Parsi

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
May 24

Thank you so much for letting us watch these. With a limited income, it is hard to subscribe to people, but I love watching you with Waj, and you are so informative.

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Alison Milek's avatar
Alison Milek
May 24

Thank you for your work and positive comments

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