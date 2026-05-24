Two interviews on Trump's pending deal: Breaking Points and The Global Gambit
I usually don’t push out my interviews and podcasts as articles on Substack, but in this very sensitive moment with fast-changing diplomatic developments, I will make occasional exceptions. In particular, I want to highlight my interview with Breaking Points this morning, and my interview with Pyotr Kurzin’s The Global Gambit from late yesterday
Thanks!
BREAKING POINTS
THE BLOBAL GAMBIT:
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Thank you so much for letting us watch these. With a limited income, it is hard to subscribe to people, but I love watching you with Waj, and you are so informative.
Thank you for your work and positive comments