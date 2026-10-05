A quick reminder of tomorrow’s Q&A with Eli Clifron and Ian Lustick, author of the new book “Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power.“

Instead of a book talk, the hour will instead be yours - allowing you to ask the authors the questions you have - and perhaps the questions you believe haven’t been asked of them yet.

It will be held at 2:30 pm ET.

The Q&A is open to all subscribers. To register, please click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/VLTJ3FapSK-XnKnXHkNWww

See you tomorrow!