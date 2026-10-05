Trita Parsi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TashShaikh's avatar
TashShaikh
Oct 7

America - Land of the free

Reply
Share
Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
Oct 6

You might like my new book - “The Nice Formula - How to Save the Human Race from Itself and from Artificial Intelligence”.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Trita Parsi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture