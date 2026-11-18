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The centrist Democrats’ campaign to rescue - not end - Donald Trump’s illegal war with Iran has officially begun. Behold Tom Friedman’s column today in The New York Times.

Tom puts forward an argument with a clever structure. He starts by blasting Trump’s decision to start the war. He cites numerous data points, including testimony from GCC officials that tears massive holes in the White House’s narrative that the situation is under control, that Iran is on the ropes, and that Trump has won the battle for the Strait of Hormuz.

That this paragraph, for instance:

“I had a briefing from a senior Emirati oil official who shared with me a digital map of the relentless Iranian attacks on the fleet of Emirati-owned oil tankers — not when they pass through the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, but when they try to transit the Persian Gulf in Emirati waters, hugging the country’s eastern coastline. These are highly sophisticated attacks, mostly with cruise missiles and drones, that go right into the oil tankers’ engine rooms and disable them. Bull’s-eye every time. The Emirates then has to send tugboats out to rescue the crews and pull the disabled tankers into port. This is happening almost every day.”

Now add the testimony from the head of the U.S. Navy, who revealed that insuring ships through the Strait of Hormuz has skyrocketed from $54,000 to a staggering $64 million. That’s a jaw-dropping 118,418 percent increase, a devastating indictment of just how unsustainable and ruinous Trump’s so-called control over the Strait has become.

Having brought readers along with him, particularly centrist Democratic leaders in Congress whom this piece specifically targets, Tom takes a dark and sudden turn.

Rather than urging Democrats to help end the war, he pivots to arguing against cutting its funding, relying on arguments so flimsy and absurd they almost defy belief. Take this paragraph, for example:

“I think it would be a mistake for Democrats to try to cut off funding for the war, just as I thought it was a mistake to talk about defunding the police. You defund it, you own it. That is, Trump will say forevermore that he had the Iranians on the ropes and then the Democrats pulled the rug out from under him. Democrats should do nothing to weaken U.S. leverage on the Iranians. It is a sick regime and a truly destabilizing, malign actor in the region and around the world, one that is now providing Russians with the advanced drone technology that Moscow is using to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure before winter.”

So in Tom’s upside-down logic, if Democrats defund the war, they own it, but if they keep funding it, somehow Trump still owns it. Reality, of course, is the reverse. If Democrats choose to bankroll an illegal war their voters have demanded they end, they become complicit, sharing the dubious distinction of co-ownership with Trump and Israel. As I’ve pointed out on this Substack, with shifting voting patterns—especially among younger voters—Democrats are setting themselves up for a reckoning in 2028 if they rescue the war instead of ending it.

This is a stunningly moronic argument Tom puts forward, but admittedly, it will resonate with centrist Democrats who have secretly supported the war all along.

Tom is correct, however, that Trump will falsely claim that he was about to win the war but that the Democrats “pulled the rug out from under him,” to which I respond: Who cares??

Should Democrats really keep an illegal, losing war alive just to stop Trump from spinning another feeble lie? Is this the leadership voters crave—turning a blind eye to an illegal war and the affordability crisis it fuels, all to obsess over Trump’s endless lying?

The American people can endure Trump’s lies. We live with them every day. What Americans cannot live with is a war that makes actual living an increasingly difficult proposition. A war that weakens the US on every front and that destabilizes the global economy to the point of a potential depression. But Tom believes Democrats should be more concerned about Trump adding one more lie to his repertoire.

Then Tom adds the ever-present false-choice argument that Washington’s foreign policy establishment obsesses over: If you do X, enemy Y will become stronger.

So defunding the war will make Iran stronger, Tom says, even though he admits that it is the war itself that has put Iran in a stronger position. So the Democrats should continue a losing war out of fear that ending the war will make the US lose even further. The Israeli officials who pushed Trump into this war in the first place could not have put it better.

But this sentence reveals the logical conclusion of Tom’s argument. In reality, he is not arguing for a mere continuation of the war. He wants the Democrats to escalate the war. Because, according to Tom’s own assessment, continuing the war will not change the picture: The US will lose more, regional countries will pay a high price, and Iran’s position will be strengthened.

The only way to reverse Iran’s gains, the implicit logic reads, is to escalate the war in order to press Iran back. This is the option the Israelis are pushing for. This is the option Trump is considering.

And this is the option Tom is deceptively luring Democrats into enabling.