Trita Parsi

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Dr Stephanie Dowrick's avatar
Dr Stephanie Dowrick
2h

Excellent as always. Thank you.

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Paul Gibby's avatar
Paul Gibby
2h

"Effectiveness"? How effective have world bodies been in shutting down the genocide? Not at all. So long as nations disregard international law with impunity -- so long as no international body reacts with force to shut down their activities -- international bodies are IN-effective. Fixing voting, standing and veto power in the UNSC won't fix the genociders. Nations must actually bond together and form a force that will stop the genociders.

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