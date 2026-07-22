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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1d

The deal makes perfect sense. This is the price that the Saudis are charging for their support in the War On Iran. Pakistan also will be dragged in. The average frustrated Pakistani won't like it, but nobody will ask them. The Americans have many pressure points over the Pakistani ruling class, and they are the only ones who matter.

There is no intent to reach any kind of deal with Iran, as there is no deal Iran can make that will satisfy Israel. The goal ever always only was destruction, turning Iran into a failed state, as was done to Iraq, Syria and Libya.

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Tamás Földvári's avatar
Tamás Földvári
1d

Point 4 is the one that will outlast the news cycle.

What looks like an incoherent non-proliferation policy reads differently if you stop expecting a policy at all. Washington isn't writing a rule here, uniform enrichment standards, consistent inspections, and applying it to clients. It's pricing bespoke deals with each one, and the price is set by how much the client is needed and how easily it could drift elsewhere. Saudi gets enrichment with a light inspection regime because its exit option (Beijing) is real. Iran gets the opposite offer because its exit options are fewer.

The trouble, as you note, is that this converts a technical capability into a standing bargaining chip rather than a resolved fact. Riyadh now holds the same card Seoul and Bonn once held, and history says Washington eventually pays it off with exactly the entanglement it claims to want less of.

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