Trita Parsi

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
20h

Since the end of World War II, the United States has squandered every opportunity to adopt what I call the Handsome Bouncer approach to foreign affairs. And lately it has only gotten worse: we went from horrendous under Biden to outright horrific under Trump. It would be great if Trump came to his senses and threw in the towel on the Iran war, but that is probably giving him too much credit, since it assumes he has senses to come to.

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Christine chatwell's avatar
Christine chatwell
20h

Thank you, Trita, for sharing your knowledge about this situation with us so we can have a clear idea about what is going on.

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