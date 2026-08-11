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Sera's avatar
Sera
1d

You mention the ‘supporters of Israel’ as if this was just one group among many. Did Iran buy CBS, CNN, 60 Minutes, and TikTok? Does Iran or Qatar or Yemen control the majority of congress? Do American Senators show up to work in Iranian uniforms? Is the Yemeni Intelligence agency merging with the CIA?

The whole point is the radical lopsidedness of the propaganda landscape. Iran lobby? Iran doesn’t need a lobby. They’re simply trying to help the voiceless Palestinian people who are being slaughtered in Gaza and the West Bank every day.

The tipping point has been reached. It is no longer possible to support Israel and still be considered a civilized, decent human being.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
21h

The parasite host relationship is most instructive.

Without constant support from.its American thug, Israel would quickly get a whole new attitude.

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