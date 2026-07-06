I have a new piece out in ForeignPolicy.com today on the regional order emerging from the US’s ill-advised war with Iran, in which I make an argument that may surprise some folks. I can’t repost it here since it is behind a firewall, but I can restate the argument and post key passages.

Contrary to expectations, despite Iran’s attacks on GCC states during the war, the Middle East is gravitating toward re-integrating Iran into the region’s economic and security structures.

“Rather than doubling down on Iran’s exclusion, Arab states are writing a new playbook: pursuing economic interdependence with Iran while incorporating Tehran into a new, region-led security architecture.”

Though I think this is a very positive development, both because the absence of a more inclusive security architecture has been a key factor fueling the region’s instability and because it is good for the United States if the region shoulders the cost and responsibility of its own security rather than putting it on U.S. taxpayers and service members, the current approach risks repeating an old mistake:

“Instead of building a genuinely inclusive security architecture—one that is organized against no state and rejects bloc formations—it may simply reverse the region’s fault lines. Iran’s de-containment would be paired with Israel’s re-containment, pushing it toward international isolation. Rather than replacing the Abraham Accords with a more inclusive order, the region risks creating an anti-Abraham Accords organized around containing Israel… Of course, Israel has undoubtedly earned isolation through its destabilizing conduct, mass killing of Palestinians, and expansionist policies. Greater regional cohesion to pressure Israel is both justified and necessary. But neither isolation nor pressure alone is likely to fundamentally alter Israeli calculations unless they are paired with a credible pathway to rehabilitation—however remote that prospect may seem today. It would be a missed opportunity not to pursue a more ambitious vision—one that seeks not only to stabilize the Persian Gulf through Iran’s inclusion but also to harness this shift to achieve Palestinian self-determination.”

Instead, I argue for the approach proposed by Quincy’s Better Order Project in which, in parallel with a process to end the occupation of Palestine, building on UN General Assembly Resolutions and ICJ advisory opinions, a process should begin to develop a truly inclusive security architecture inspired by the OSCE and ASEAN.

“Instead of excluding Israel from this architecture, the door to Israel’s inclusion should be kept wide open but on the condition that Israel fully implements the ICJ ruling and ends the occupation of Palestine. In return, Israel would be offered something far more consequential than the Abraham Accords ever promised. Instead of normalization with Saudi Arabia alone, it would gain full integration into a regional security architecture. This would also require Iran to accept Israel’s inclusion, which Tehran has previously indicated it would do if a Palestinian state—or another settlement accepted by the Palestinians—were established. But the price of admission must be clear and uncompromising: not a pathway toward Palestinian statehood or a vague political horizon, but the actual establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 lines.”

In the piece, I explain in greater detail how the two processes would interact and how the success of the security architecture can incentivize Israel to accept compromises that it would flat-out reject today.

It will be a major missed opportunity in my opinion if the current regional impetus for a new arrangement leaves out the right of Palestinians for self-determination and statehood.

“By thinking bigger, the region’s leaders can ensure that the collapse of the old order gives rise to something far more stable and durable. They can seize this moment not only to resolve the principal source of instability in the Persian Gulf—Iran’s exclusion—but also to address the central source of instability in the Middle East: Israel’s continued occupation of Palestine.”

You can read the full piece here: https://foreignpolicy.com/2026/07/06/saudi-iran-order-israel-palestine/