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Biblitz's avatar
Biblitz
6h

The Zionists' genocidal 'Greater Israel Project' is too violent and too crucial to Israel to permit Israel outside a firmly locked box. No trust ever again. Iran's and the region's patience with their evil neighbor must be rewarded with a security architecture that ensures their safety against Israel and its capricous enabler, America. The whole world sees this now.

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moin uddin's avatar
moin uddin
6h

Why there shouldn't be anymore Abraham accord which was imposed on weak Muslims countries and there shouldn't be any accord with zenocidel monster Israel period Muslims needs to liberate from America and Israel and tell them without Muslims money and resources they don't have any future at all

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