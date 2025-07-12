Tehran's domestic calculation may have shifted on diplomacy with the US
The Iranian public used to be the main force in favor of diplomacy with the US. That may have changed now.
A lot of focus has rightfully been directed at the question of whether Israel and Trump’s attack on Iran may have shift
ed Tehran’s calculation on nuclear weapons. Less attention has been given to another question: How Trump’s use of diplomatic deception to lull Iran into a false sense of security may have shifted the Iranian public’s attitude toward neg…