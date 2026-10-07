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Nuala A's avatar
Nuala A
Oct 7

Interesting, informative & hopeful. Thank you for sharing.

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Oct 7

This video is very interesting. One suggestion, ask everyone other than the 2 speakers and yourself to block their videos. Is was so distracting having people go in and out so that the speaker's video bounces around. Also, it is distracting having people eating and drinking in my view.

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