We had a great conversation yesterday with Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick, the authors of the new book “Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power.“
Eli told me afterwards that it was one of the most fun and interesting Q&As he’s done about the book so far because the audience asked great and different questions compared with what they have encountered so far.
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We covered everything from what the United States will look like in 10 years if the power of the Israel lobby is not curbed, whether similar lobbies favoring Israel exist or are being formed in Russia and China, to whether the longer-term answer should be to balance the lobby or whether deeper changes to the rules are necessary.
The recording is available below.
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Interesting, informative & hopeful. Thank you for sharing.
This video is very interesting. One suggestion, ask everyone other than the 2 speakers and yourself to block their videos. Is was so distracting having people go in and out so that the speaker's video bounces around. Also, it is distracting having people eating and drinking in my view.