We had a great discussion yesterday during our 12th Q&A with paid subscribers, and, unsurprisingly, it focused heavily on the various scenarios in the Israeli elections and their potential impact on Trump’s decision-making regarding Iran. But we also discussed how a potential Netanyahu defeat would force a debate within the Democratic Party on future relations with Israel, with centrist democrats likley going on the offensive, seeking to make Netanyahu the fall guy in order to paper over the genocide and decades of Apartheid and turn the clock back to October 6.

I explained why I think there will be a well-funded campaign to reduce the crimes of the last few years to the decision-making of one single man - Netanyahu - in order to deny the responsibility that lies with the State of Israel and the very system - including an unhealthy US-Israel relationship - that enabled the genocide in the first place.

By and large, it will be a battle between the donor base within the Democratic Party on the one hand and the voter base on the other. I very much welcome this reckoning.

We also discussed Iran’s calculations vis-à-vis Israel and the US, and why Tehran decided not to respond to Israeli provocations over the weekend, and how the summit in Tehran with Sauid, Pakistan, and Turkey played into that decision.

Paid subscribers can watch the full video below.

We will hold these sessions roughly every two weeks, but I will also schedule emergency sessions at your request.