Earlier today, we finished our 11th Q&A with paid subscribers, and much of the focus was on the dimensions of what appears to be an increasingly likely escalation, including whether the fighting between Saudi Arabia and Ansarullah risks transforming into a larger conflict that brings Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan into a direct or indirect confrontation.

In that context, the Mecca Pact may become the very bloc formation its inceptors insisted it would not.

But these developments reinforce a point I have been warning about: What was calibrated escalation in the first two rounds of this war may become uncontrollable escalation in the third round. There were no serious discussions back in February about the viability of the Bahraini monarchy, renewed war between Riyadh and the Houthis, or the risk of a conflict between Pakistan, Turkey and Iran. Today, people are discussing fears of these scenarios in the rooms that matter.

I also updated on China's potential to step in diplomatically to de-escalate the situation and shared reactions to Tom Pickering and my article, which argues why the US should welcome Chinese mediation and why Beijing should reconsider its desire to stay out.

The video is available below for paid subscribers.

We will hold these sessions roughly every two weeks, but I will also schedule emergency sessions at your request.