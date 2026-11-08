Photo by Daniel Torok/The White House

Yesterday’s discussion during our 13th Q&A with paid subscribers was probably the best session we’ve had so far. (Paid subscribers can watch the full video below.) We discussed what happened at the White House on Friday, when a decision to restart the war was held off, at least for now. I explained the dynamics inside the Trump administration on this issue and why the stalemate is untenable.

Yet, time is also running out for the pro-war side: because of the December 11th deadline, when Democrats can threaten to shut down the government unless the war is defunded; January 3rd, when Democrats will control both Chambers in Congress and can directly defund the war; and if you are Netanyahu, your premiership may come to an end any day now if Eisenkot succeeds in forming a new government.

But we also discussed the deeper meaning of the midterm elections. I’ve personally been down on American democracy for some time, but for the first time in years, I see a glimmer of hope.

Not because of the specific results, but because partisan loyalty appears to have given way to anti-war principles. Party loyalty has traditionally been very strong among Americans. Shifting from one party to another has been rare. Moreover, loyalty to specific candidates has also been robust, none more than Trump, of course, who famously bragged that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and his supporters would still vote for him.

In fact, in 2016, I had a meeting with Jake Sullivan at Hillary’s campaign headquarters - this is, of course, before he enabled the genocide in Gaza - to discuss regional developments. There was clear nervousness in the Hillary camp, and he asked me to guess who they were recruiting to the campaign. I assumed more pollsters and grassroots organizers. Turns out, they were hiring psychologists. Sullivan told me they couldn’t figure out the psychology behind the loyalty MAGA supporters had to Trump. If someone turned to the Trump camp, no matter what Trump did or what scandal emerged about him, those new voters would stay loyal to his camp. They were immune to any information challenging their decision to favor Trump.

Younger Americans have started to break with that pattern. They are loyal to neither a party nor any specific leader. Nothing matters more than the issues they care about. Even Bernie, one of the most popular Democratic leaders, drew the ire of his supporters when he initially refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The first key test came in 2024, when 12.2 million Biden 2020 voters abstained from voting. The plurality of them - 29% - refused to cast a vote for Harris in protest over the Democrats’ Gaza policy. But they didn’t switch over to Trump’s side - they passively punished the Democrats for refusing to listen to the voter outrage over Israel’s genocide and Biden’s support for it.

But in the midterms, something changed. It wasn’t just any opposition from angry MAGA supporters. Rather, as JD Vance’s tweet revealed, Republicans didn’t passively object to Trump’s Iran war. They actively decided to punish him by casting votes for Democrats. They showed the limits of their loyalty to Trump

when he lied and started a war with Iran - and pushed gas prices above $4 per gallon - their red lines were breached. The psychological knot Sullivan and Hillary had tried to untie in 2016 was undone.

If you look at it in only one or two iterations, there’s not much to be excited about. As many point out, staying home in 2024 only paved the way for Trump to reach the White House. But not staying home in 2024, or not punishing the GOP in 2026, would have enabled the political class to keep making false promises and scare voters into continuing to elect them, since the other side is “intolerable.”

If one adopts a longer-term view, however, several iterations of this behavior will discipline politicians to keep their key promises and respect the red line of not starting new, costly wars, because neither false promises nor fearmongering about the other side will work. In 2028, for instance, if Democrats fail to use their power in Congress to stop the Iran war, I suspect they may be punished for that failure by younger voters. It is helpful if both Democrats and Republicans understand that.

We also discussed a key initiative the Quincy Institute will launch on Capitol Hill regarding the very unhealthy US-Israel relationship, given the amazing opportunity to correct it that has now emerged thanks to the election results. Please get in touch with me if you are interested in learning more/support this effort.

Paid subscribers can watch the full video below.

We will hold these sessions roughly every two weeks, but I will also schedule emergency sessions at your request.