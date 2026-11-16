Photograph by Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

We just concluded our 14th Q&A with paid subscribers earlier this morning, and much of the discussion focused on the implications of the Swiss Cheese walkaway option I have written about, as well as how Trump’s upcoming summit with Xi may affect his decision-making on war. (Paid subscribers can watch the full video below.)

We discussed several factors that could make this walkaway option stick, including how Tehran may conclude that de facto sanctions relief without costly nuclear concessions may be more politically attractive to it as well. Iranian partners, such as Hezbollah, will likely get the short end of the stick in this scenario, as Israel won’t be required to withdraw from southern Lebanon. At the same time, this will likely not be an active decision by Tehran, but rather a new status quo that emerges that Iran may have few options to reject without risking a complete resumption of the war.

We also discussed how the upcoming summit with Xi affects Trump’s decision-making. I am personally skeptical that Trump will move militarily prior to the summit. However, he may increase the threat level to appear in a stronger position before he faces Xi.

The real problem, however, lies in the ask. Trump is more likely to request China’s assistance in squeezing Iran economically than to request its aid in securing a diplomatic deal. Not only will China likely reject Trump’s request for assistance in the economic war, but the mere ask will push China to conclude that Trump is not committed to a diplomatic deal and, as a result, reinforce Beijing’s inclination to keep its diplomatic assistance at a lower level rather than to expand it toward potentially playing the role of a guarantor.

Paid subscribers can watch the full video below.

We will hold these sessions roughly every two weeks, but I will also schedule emergency sessions at your request.