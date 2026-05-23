We did our first Q&A with paid subscribers yesterday. It was a very good conversation that allowed us to go a bit deeper into the issues, particularly on the state of negotiations, the internal situation in Iran, and what to make of the New York Times Ahmadinejad story.

Per the request of subscribers who could not participate because of the time difference, I will post the video of the sessions and make the archive accessible to paid subscribers. We will hold these sessions roughly every two weeks, but I will also schedule emergency ones per your requests or if there is breaking news or other developments that warrant extra sessions.

Thank you!