Recording of June 6 Private Q&A
Iran's latest proposal to resolve the deadlock on the release of its frozen funds, Trump's colorful call with Netanyahu and Iran's threats that led to that call, and much more
We just finished our second Q&A with paid subscribers, and the discussion - driven by the questions posed by the group - focused on Iran’s latest proposal to break the deadlock on a key sticking point in the talks: The amount and timing of the release of Iran’s frozen assets. We also discussed the escalation - and mutual climb down - in the Persian Gulf in just the last few days: What really happened and what it means. Which, of course, then also led to questions about Netanyahu and Trump’s colorful phone call and the Iranian threats that prompted it.
I am posting the video here per the request of subscribers who could not participate, and the archive of these Q&As will be accessible to paid subscribers.