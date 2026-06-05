We just finished our second Q&A with paid subscribers, and the discussion - driven by the questions posed by the group - focused on Iran’s latest proposal to break the deadlock on a key sticking point in the talks: The amount and timing of the release of Iran’s frozen assets. We also discussed the escalation - and mutual climb down - in the Persian Gulf in just the last few days: What really happened and what it means. Which, of course, then also led to questions about Netanyahu and Trump’s colorful phone call and the Iranian threats that prompted it.

I am posting the video here per the request of subscribers who could not participate, and the archive of these Q&As will be accessible to paid subscribers.