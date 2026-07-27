Earlier today, we held our fifth Q&A with paid subscribers. Every week, we have had a larger and larger turnout, and there was no shortage of questions. We discussed the meaning and potential repercussions of Ukraine’s attack on Iranian ships and the potential merger of the Ukraine and Iran wars, whether the de facto ceasefire can lead to a deal on the Strait of Hormuz or whether it will only lead to a temporary pause that eases oil markets and gives the US breathing room to restart the war in a week or two, and given the current talks between Oman and Iran on the Strait, whether any viable solutions remain that Iran, the US and the GCC writ large can accept.

The video is available below for paid subscribers.

We will hold these sessions roughly every two weeks, but I will also schedule emergency sessions at your request.

Thank you!