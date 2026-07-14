Yesterday, we held our fourth Q&A with paid subscribers. I did not give any opening remarks; instead, we went straight into the questions posed by the group. To me, that is more interesting because it gives me an idea of the questions many feel are not being asked. And I suspect it is also more interesting for you, the audience.

Much of the focus was on why the war resumed, the mistakes the two sides have committed, whether the collapse of diplomacy was inevitable, the psychological dimension of negotiating with Trump, and whether the real problem lies in divisions within the Iranian government.

You can watch the video below.

We will hold these sessions roughly every two weeks, but I will also schedule emergency sessions at your request.

Thank you!