Just a few hours ago, we concluded our sixth Q&A with paid subscribers. We didn’t get to all of the questions, unfortunately, but we did manage to cover a lot of ground. We discussed the latest developments in the negotiations over the Strait, why the Iranians have opted for negotiations even though oil prices have not crept above $100, the meaning and implications of the Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defense pact, and whether it risks turning into an anti-Iran bloc

The video is available below for paid subscribers.

We will hold these sessions roughly every two weeks, but I will also schedule emergency sessions at your request.

Thank you!