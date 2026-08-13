Trita Parsi

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Liz No's avatar
Liz No
1d

I was reflecting on this 'debate' earlier today and appreciating how you demonstrated the power of poise, reason, and determination.

Your ability to manage your state, make a sound case, and hold your ground created a stark contrast against the tempestuous, dogmatic, and bullying stance Mr. Conricus assumed here.

I believe this contrast speaks volumes.

"Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel"

- Samuel Johnson

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Jinger 🦋's avatar
Jinger 🦋
1d

I watched it live. You respectfully put him in his place. You held your ground despite his insult attempts and covering lies.

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