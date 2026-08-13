I have always favored dialogue and debate, but it has become increasingly difficult to find venues that ensure true debate, rather than the screaming matches we usually see on TV these days. I have, for instance, declined several invitations from Piers Morgan because I don’t think I am a good fit for his “debate” format.

But I made an exception and accepted an invite from Mario Nawfal to debate the former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus. Though both Jonathan and I grew up in Sweden, I have never had any dealings with him. And perhaps I overestimated his interest in having a proper conversation. So in many ways, this is not the type of debate I prefer, but nevertheless, I think it brought about some important revelations, particularly after Jonathan realized he couldn’t overvoice me.

I wont claim you will enjoy it, but I do think you might find it useful.

Sincerely,

Trita