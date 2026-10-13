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Mujib Ahmed's avatar
Mujib Ahmed
Oct 13

Israel is an artificial entity. It simply can’t survive regardless of any doctrine it follows. It’s just a matter of time.

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Steve Lerner's avatar
Steve Lerner
Oct 13

If this is true, they have gone off the deep end.

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