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Claridge's avatar
Claridge
6h

As always, very valuable.

I heard this morning on Democracy Now! that another dimension of the conflict, less discussed in terms of its implications, is the split within the Trump administration. Ali Vaez, International Crisis Group said that Rubio’s Lebanon negotiations undermined the MOU (as you have said here.) He also said Mike Walz, US Ambassador to the UN, worked to open the southern channel of transit in the Strait of Hormuz, which, of course, was the genesis of this current return to active war fighting. With this level of working against itself, even if the administration wants to resume diplomacy, it cannot trust itself to keep its own promises TO ITSELF.

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James Staudt's avatar
James Staudt
4h

Excellent analysis. The US repeated the same errors that it made in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. First, the US underestimated the ability of a highly motivated and resourceful adversary fighting on their turf. Second, the US (at least the political leadership) failed to understand the fact that tactical victories do not necessarily translate to strategic victories. Third, a war without a clearly defined and achievable political end goal is likely to quickly lose focus, change objectives, and ultimately fail.

As for the first error, whether it was the Viet Cong/North Vietnamese Army, Iraqi resistance, or the Taliban, they all saw the war as existential, and were willing to suffer far greater casualties. They also knew the terrain better. As for the second error, like Iran today, the US was overwhelmingly the tactically superior force, winning nearly every direct engagement. But, the other side only needed to survive to win. Slowly depleting our willingness to fight with hit-and-run tactics simply wore down US support for the wars. Finally, in contrast to the 1991 Gulf War, which had a clearly defined objective, none of these other conflicts did. The rationale presented by US political leadership for Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan kept changing as the wars progressed and originally articulated goals either were not achieved or proved to be incorrect.

This war also has two additional complicating factors - Israel and Donald Trump. Like Iraq, if not for Israel, this war in Iran would not have happened. In both cases Netanyahu played a significant role in promoting the war, to include presentations to Congress and in both cases claiming falsely that Iraq or Iran were on the verge of having a nuclear weapon. Israel is committed to undermining any peace agreement. So, unless Trump is willing to take on his pro-Israel supporters in the US, we are destined to continue this war until much more blood and treasure is spent. And, Trump is not willing to do the hard work necessary to really get to a diplomatic solution.

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