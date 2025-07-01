Israel threatened to kill the children of Iranian generals, but they didn't back down
Israel scored some stunning intelligence successes in the first 12h of their surprise attack on Iran. Yet, the real story is that it still failed to decapitate the Iranian system.
A key point overlooked in the story about Israeli officials calling the cell phones of senior Iranian generals and urging them to record messages declaring their surrender lest Israel kill them and their wives and children (!) is that none of them appear to have done so.
The calls occurred only two hours into the war, after some of Iran's top generals h…