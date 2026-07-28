Is Zelensky Trying to Merge the Iran and Ukraine Wars?
... and why Israel would benefit from intertwining these two wars
I have a piece in Responsible Statecraft today that argues that rather than just showcasing Ukraine’s ability to strike Iran and by that help the US war effort against Iran, the Ukrainian President may be pursuing a larger and more consequential gamble: Merging the Ukraine war with the U.S.-Iran conflict into a single strategic theater.
The distinction matters. If the two wars become one, Ukraine ceases to be merely a recipient of American military assistance and instead becomes a direct participant in Washington’s war with Tehran. By the same token, the United States would no longer simply be Ukraine’s principal arms supplier. It would become an active belligerent against Russia through a conflict that stretches from the Black Sea to the Caspian.
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For Kyiv, this would represent the strategic breakthrough it has sought since Russia’s invasion in 2022.
This dynamic would also appeal to Israel. First, it would give the Iran war another lease on life. Second, it would internationalize the conflict further by drawing European governments into the Iran theater through their deep commitments to Ukraine. And third, perhaps most significantly, it would transform the political narrative. Defeating Iran would no longer be presented as a necessity to defend Israel, but rather, to defend Ukraine.
Given the levels of elite and public support Ukraine enjoys — after all, it was the victim of an illegal invasion — such a framing is far more politically digestible than centering the war on Israel, given Israel’s plummeting standing in the West due to its genocide in Gaza and critical role in starting the illegal war with Iran.
You can read the full piece here: https://responsiblestatecraft.org/zelensky-iran-war-trump/
Welcome to our club Zelensky. Nice to see you wore a shirt & tie for the occasion.
Ukraine was the most corrupt European country prior to war, now they are reported in MSM as the angels protecting Europe. Attacking Iran may change public opinion - although I doubt the support is as great as our governments like to project.
Populations do not want war. They want housing, healthcare, education, jobs, communities, peace & leaders they can trust. Right now there is a complete absence of statemanship & diplomacy in the USA, UK, EU Presidency, Commission, Council, United Nations & Arab states.
Burnham in interview when asked “Would you take a call from Putin?” Responded “I would have to speak with Zelensky first”. Says a lot.
To use Prof Jeffrey Sachs words “We have the worst leaders in modern history at this time driven by the military digital industrial complex”
Money is their God & people are expendable. What could possibly go wrong? With leaders like these, escalation to nuclear war is not improbable, it is likely.
Great analysis and terrifying! So possibly the Ukrainian attack on the Iranian ship was a test trial to see how their drones function ed in the Caspian Sea?
Hope Trump isn't dumb enough to get reeled into any expansion of this war. A clever and bold move by Ukraine but one that will bear the stamp of even more bloodshed and suffering. Not a fan of this move if this is true.