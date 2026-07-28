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Nuala A's avatar
Nuala A
4h

Welcome to our club Zelensky. Nice to see you wore a shirt & tie for the occasion.

Ukraine was the most corrupt European country prior to war, now they are reported in MSM as the angels protecting Europe. Attacking Iran may change public opinion - although I doubt the support is as great as our governments like to project.

Populations do not want war. They want housing, healthcare, education, jobs, communities, peace & leaders they can trust. Right now there is a complete absence of statemanship & diplomacy in the USA, UK, EU Presidency, Commission, Council, United Nations & Arab states.

Burnham in interview when asked “Would you take a call from Putin?” Responded “I would have to speak with Zelensky first”. Says a lot.

To use Prof Jeffrey Sachs words “We have the worst leaders in modern history at this time driven by the military digital industrial complex”

Money is their God & people are expendable. What could possibly go wrong? With leaders like these, escalation to nuclear war is not improbable, it is likely.

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Faiza B. Malik's avatar
Faiza B. Malik
4h

Great analysis and terrifying! So possibly the Ukrainian attack on the Iranian ship was a test trial to see how their drones function ed in the Caspian Sea?

Hope Trump isn't dumb enough to get reeled into any expansion of this war. A clever and bold move by Ukraine but one that will bear the stamp of even more bloodshed and suffering. Not a fan of this move if this is true.

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