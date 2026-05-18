Trita Parsi

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Trita Parsi
May 18

Friends - I will do a Zoom Q&A for paid subscribers later this week about this (and whatever develops), at the end of this week.

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Jon Notabot
May 18

If accurate (I trust Trita Parsi more than any other voice on the topic) this will be **catastrophic** in ways we Americans have not felt in recent history.

I appreciate your analysis, Trita. You're the most sober, levelheaded voice I've come across on this horrific display of vulgarity made by Israel and the US against Iran.

No meaningful group of regular people on the planet will benefit from this. We will all pay the price for this continuing failure of Washington's policy supported by entrenched officials within **both** political "teams".

This is all so tragic and unnecessary.

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