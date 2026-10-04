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Former Undersecretary of State Tom Pickering and I have a piece in Responsible Statecraft today arguing that China might be the only country that at this point can help break the deadlock between the US and Iran - and help evade a disastrous third round of the war.

The core of our argument is that China has managed to insulate itself from the repercussions of the previous rounds of war, but the third round is likely to be much larger and less controllable. In our estimation, it will have devastating effects on China. So the interest in intervening may override China’s otherwise well-served instinct to stay out.

And the reason China can make a difference is that the current mediators are creative and persistent, but they lack leverage over both the US and Iran. China, on the other hand, enjoys significant leverage over both. This is precisely why China could bring the Saudi-Iranian normalization over the finish line, even though it was Iraq and Oman who had done most of the diplomatic legwork.

The piece is not paywalled and you can read it here. We will likely discuss it in greater detail at our next Q&A session.