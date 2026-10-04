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Saraab's avatar
Saraab
Oct 4

Assuming the US actually wants to end the war which is debatable. US always, always chooses war no matter what and then relabels war, sanctions, looting and colonisation as peace, development and democracy.

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Shawn bahrami's avatar
Shawn bahrami
Oct 4

I am afraid that till Israeli control is weakened in the White House and congress at least in Iran war issue, this war will continue to go on with devastating effects on economies around the world. There will be a glimmer of hope when combined Arab lobby and business interests would muster enough strength to push back against continued march to complete madness.

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