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CS's avatar
CS
6d

Either Trump is able to rein in Israel, or he isn't. That seems to be the only question that matters at this point.

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Femi Akomolafe's avatar
Femi Akomolafe
6d

... mistaken identity by Patriot PAC3 aka MLRS Renegade.

Representative of the IRGC: "The destruction of the passenger terminal of Kuwait Airport occurred due to a mistake of the American Patriot systems." "Our investigation and analysis of the incident with the destruction of the passenger terminal of Kuwait show that the Aerospace Forces of the IRGC did not carry out any strikes on this target. The destruction of the passenger terminal of Kuwait Airport was the result of a mistake of the American Patriot systems, which, after an unsuccessful attempt to intercept Iranian missiles, hit this terminal."

Very well could be, because PAC3 is known for inability to maintain lock on target. The cases of PAC3 AD missiles hitting own (or friendly) forces and residential areas are very numerous and well-documented. As most US weapon systems it looks good in booklets from military exhibitions, while being laughed at by people who got acquainted with S-400. “ - Andrei Martyanov

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